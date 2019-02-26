Cameroon:Ayah Paul’s party to boycott elections until Anglophone crisis is solved

The Popular Action Party of Justice Ayah Paul Abine has declared it will boycott all elections in the country until a the Anglophone crisis as well as other socio-political issues affecting the country are resolved.

The decision is one of the resolutions taken at the weekend during a meeting of the party’s Executive body to draw a new road map.

The party said unless the Anglophone crisis is resolved, a solution sought in the conflict between the ruling party and the Cameroon Renaissance Movement as well as the revision of the electoral code before it will not take part in any election.

The party used the opportunity to call for a cease fire as well as demilitarization of the Anglophone regions, as well as the immediate resignation of the Biya regime for its inability in solving the Anglophone crisis.

Still on the Anglophone crisis, the party called for a “negotiation to revisit the 1961 union” and also threw its weight behind the intiative to organise the Anglophone General Conference led by Cardinal Tumi.