Cameroon:Bafanji Community Raises Funds To Reconstruct Royal Palace

The Bafanji community has come together to raise funds for a project to reconstruct the royal palace. To that effect, a fund raising drive has been launched to raise about FCFA 500 million for the project.

To that effect, sons and daughters of the Bafanji community resident in the Centre Region, met in Yaounde on Saturday, October 8 to raise funds for the project.

In the presence of the Fon of Bafanji, HRM Ngwefon II, sons and daughters of the community in Yaounde raised FCFA 29 million and two thousand five hundred francs which will go into the coffers for the project.

“I am calling on every son and daughter of Bafanji to be part of this train, the train of development and the train of positive thoughts for the wellbeing and welfare of Bafanji. What we are trying to do symbolizes something…we want to send a message to the people back home that even in crisis, we should have hope and that is why the people have come out in out in their number and contributed to the project,” the Fon of Bafanji said.

Presenting the FCFA 500 million project, the head of the Bafanji Palace Reconstruction Committee Taskforce, Tiembieh Cletus Nchue said they are determined to give the royal palace a facelift by completely erecting a modern structure which will represent the tradition and culture of the Bafanji community.

Thus the new structure will comprise of a complete renovation of the Fon’s palace, erecting a section for the queen mother, then another section for the queens, a library, museum and a ceremonial ground.

The fund raising event in Yaounde last Saturday follows the launching in Buea in July and another lap in Bafanji.

After Yaounde, the fund raising train moves to Douala, Bafoussam and other towns. Out of the country, the Bafanji community, started the fund raising in the United Arab Emirates and similar events are planned in the United States of America and across Europe.