Cameroon:Bafoussam gets new Bishop

Mgr Paul Lontsié-Keune was on Saturday, November 27 appointed as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Bafoussam.

The appointment from the Holy See was read to Christians of the Diocese who gathered at the Cathedral last Saturday for the news.

Until his appointment last Saturday, Mgr Keune was the Bishop of the Diocese of Yokaduma in the East Region since April 25, 2017.

Mgr. Lontsié-Keune, 57, becomes the fifth permanent Bishop of the Diocese of Bafoussam, taking over from Mgr. Dieudonné Watio who retired on March 19 after attaining 75 as per Cannon Law 401. Mgr Maurice Folong has since been serving as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Bafoussam while waiting for the appointment of a new Bishop.

Who Is Mgr Lontsié Keune

Born on August 25, 1963 in Balatchi in the Diocese of Bafoussam, Mgr Paul Lontsié Keune was ordained priest on March 17, 1991.

From 1991 to 1994, he went for further specialised studies in Paris, France. From 1995 to 1998, he was assistant priest in Bangangté and director of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste college.

He has also held the positions of Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education (1998-2008) and Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, professor at the Interdiocesan Seminary in Maroua. He was also vicar in the parishes of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs in Bangangté and Saint-Paul in Bafoussam.

From 2008, he was rector of the Saint-Augustin interdiocesan major seminary of Maroua-Mokolo before he moved on to become the Bishop of Yokaduma in 2017.