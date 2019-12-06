Cameroon:Bail request for Kamto’s strongman dismissed

A court in Yaounde has dismissed a request for bail filed in by lawyers of the detained first vice president of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Mamadou Mota.

Mamadou Mota is serving a two-year jail term after he was found guilty by a court in Ekounou, Yaounde for playing a part in the Kondengui uprisings.

Hi has since rejectted the accusations and his lawyers filed an appeal for his immediate release which was rejectted yesterday by the AppeaL Court in Mfoundi.

Despite a presidential order dropping all charges against supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement before the Military courts, Mamadou Mota has since remained in jail given that he was slammed by a civilian court.