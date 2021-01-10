The saga surrounding the Bamenda Haemodialysis Centre has finally been laid to rest following the arrival and installation of eight brand new ultramodern machines.

The machines were received in Bamenda on Wednesday, January 6 by the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele LAfrique who then handed it regional health authorities for installation.

The wait was thus over for patients who had expressed their dissatisfaction the previous day to the Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Kingsley Che Soh.

Receiving the machines as well as accessories, the Regional Delegate of Public Health appreciated their quality and reassured the public that they are in good state and could last for nine months.

“All these equipment (received here today, January 6) will enable us properly take care of our patients. As you all know, we have 55 patients to look after and when we look at the quantity of the equipment, with 120 sessions per week and 420 sessions per month, we hope these equipment will take us through for at least nine months,” Dr Kingsley Che Soh said.

The haemodialysis patients are expected to spend at least two sessions a week and four hours per session and expected to pay the sum of FCFA 5000 per session.

He further thanked all the haemodialysis patients for exercising patience during these few difficult moments they went through, reassuring them that health authorities will put everything in place to ensure their continues to remain of utmost priority. For patients who had gone the extra mile to seek solution in other regions, he urged them to return and continue their sessions at the same rate.

The Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, Dr Denis Nsame first raised the alarm on the breakdown of the machines before public health authorities stepped in to provide a prompt solution to the problem.

The leader of the 55 patients in Bamenda, Francis Mbinglo thanked the Director for raising the alarm on their behalf and also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Public Health for immediately providing a solution. He hoped the machines will enable them get their regular dialysis which they have not been able to get for some time now.