Cameroon:Bar Council President passes away

The President of the Cameroon Bar Association, Barrister Charles Tchakoute Patie has died at the age of 57.

He passed away in the early hours of Sunday, October 4 at a hospital in France where he had been admitted for the past days.

Called to the Bar on January 16, 1992, Barrister Charles Tchakoute Patie who was specialized in business litigations leaves behind his family, friends and colleagues to mourn him.

A native from the Nde Division in the West Region, he was elected President of the Cameroon Bar Association at the end of an Elective General Assembly in Douala held from November 24-25, 2018.

Registered with the Grand Table of Lawyers at the Cameroon Bar on January 16, 1992, Me Charles Tchakoute Patie was an eminent lawyer specializing in business litigation.

Before ascending to the helmn of the Bar Association, he arbitrator at the Common Court of Justice and Arbitration (CCJA) of OHADA as well as arbitrator at the Permanent Center for Arbitration and Mediation (CPAM) of the African Center for Law and Development (CADEV)- a pan African organization specialised in advocacy for law as an instrument of economic and social development of States.