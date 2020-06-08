› Personalities

Cameroon:Barrister Sama Francis laid to rest at Fru Ndi’s residence

Published on 08.06.2020 at 22h37 by JournalduCameroun

The former President of the Cameroon Bar Association, Barrister Francis Sama who died in the early hours of Monday, June 8 has ben laid to rest.

He was buried on Monday evening at the Yaounde residence of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi.

He was buried after the Governor of the Centra Region Naseri Paul Bea gave permission for the corpse to be transferred to Fru Ndi’s residence in the Nkolfoulou neighbourhood to be buried in strict respect of the COVID-19 measures.

He had to be initially buried in a public cemetry in Yaounde as required for all COVID-19 patients but a call from the Chairman of the SDF, who has been on treatment in the USA persuaded local authorities for Barrister Sama to be laid to rest at the Chairman’s residence.

 

