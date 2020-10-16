Pre-selected beneficiaries of the Three-year Special Youth Plan have engaged in a nationwide operation on rearmament, civic education and entrepreneurship campaign called REAMORCE.

Since last week, they have engaged in several community-driven initiatives which in a bit to prove their entrepreneurship skills and impact their various societies. The volunteering camp which is part of the second phase of the special youth plan will last for fifteen days.

In the Yaounde II municipality, the reselected youth have engaged in activities such as the development of sites and infrastructure; the organization of hygiene campaigns, the fight against disasters and the maintenance of public buildings and infrastructure. All these activities are carried out with the help of the Yaounde II Council that has provided mentors to ensure they are fully prepared when they embark on their personal projects.

“We have carrying out hygiene and sanitation campaigns to ensure all the streets and markets of the Yaounde II municipality remain clean and we will also be visiting other social centres where we will be assisting in other basic activities,” one of the youth Emmnuel Ntong said.

In the Littoral Region, some youth whose projects have been preselected for the final phase of the special youth plan gathered at the start of the week at the in Nknogsamba where they were sensitized on community service by the Divisional Delegate for Youth Affairs and Civic Education.

From North to South, from East to West, the youth whose projects have been retained are engaged in various community activities under the supervision of authorities of the various Regional Delegations of Youth Affairs and Civic Education.

The nationwide volunteering camps kicked off on September 28 after a circular from the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou addressed to all Regional and Devisional Delegates on the conduct of the volunteering camps. The circular stressed on the need to to morally rear the youth through community works.

On the pedagogical level, the Minister stress in the circular that activities should also include thematic exchanges on moral and civic aspects; on entrepreneurial aspects; guided tours; the enhancement of national symbols and emblems; the involvement of experts and resource persons.