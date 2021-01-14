Cameroon:Bishops condemn recent killings in Anglophone regions

Bishops of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon has condemned the recent wave of violence that has seen dozens of civilians killed in some part of the country and called on Cameroonians to embrace peace in order to make the year a successful one for the nation.

They made the call at the start of the 44 annual seminar Bishops holding in Bafang, West Region of Cameroon.

Chaired by the President of the National Episcopal Conference, His Lordship Abraham Kome, the Bishops stressed on the need for fraternity, love and solidarity in order to build and consolidate peace in Cameroon.

“If we see ourselves as brothers, we will strive to protect lives rather than opt for destruction,” the President of the National Episcopal Conference, Mgr Abraham Kome said.

“If there is war, fighting and crisis everywhere, it is because of the lack of brotherhood,” the Archbishop of Bamenda and Vice President of the National Episcopal Conference Mgr Andrew Nkea said.

The meeting which rounds off this weekend is holding under the theme under the theme “The National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon and its future”. The Bishops are thus looking at the the future of their Conference and how to move it forward in order to improve upon the lives on Christians.

“We need to keep questioning ourselves on the type of life we are living and a serious body like ours needs to put on the table all our achievement in order to better analyse our situation,” Mgr Abraham Kome said.