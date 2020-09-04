At least seven government ministers are in the Far North Region of Cameroon where they will be visiting several construction sites to evaluate the progress of works.

The visit that started on Thursday, September 3, is expected to run until Monday, September 7 when the Ministers return to Yaounde.

At the head of the delegation is the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji who will be visiting several localities hard hit by recent floods.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtès is expected to visit low cost housing projects in the region while the Minister of Public Works will visit several road projects under construction to evaluate the progress of works.