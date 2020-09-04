Politics › Institutional

Happening now

Cameroon:Biya dispatches seven Ministers to Far North Region to assess dev’t projects

Published on 04.09.2020 at 01h42 by JournalduCameroun

At least seven government ministers are in the Far North Region of Cameroon where they will be visiting several construction sites to evaluate the progress of works.

The visit that started on Thursday, September 3, is expected to run until Monday, September 7 when the Ministers return to Yaounde.

At the head of the delegation is the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji who will be visiting several localities hard hit by recent floods.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtès is expected to visit low cost housing projects in the region while the Minister of Public Works will visit several road projects under construction to evaluate the progress of works.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top