Cameroon:Book fair pens in Yaounde today to prepare for ‘Back-to-School’

A fair to promote books on the school curriculum ahead of the new academic year kicks off in Yaounde today.

The fair that is expected to rum till October 1, provides the opportunity for parents and the general public to get text books for the various classes at cheaper rate

Thus, publishers, bookshops, as well as distributors will come under one umbrella at the fair to provide the test books at a relatively cheaper rate to help parents ahead of the start of the new school year.

Ahead of the fair, the organizers held a press conference on Friday, September, 25 to preset the objectives as well as modalities for participation.

“This fair is all about bringing together publishers, distributors and booksellers at a same venue, so that parents can buy textbooks without having to cross the city to go from bookstores to books go through the usual troubles they face in the market and other book shops in town,” Ferdinand Nana Payong, the main organizer of the fair which is getting into its fifteenth edition said.

He added that the fair comes to solve the problem of lack of textbooks in the market, most often witness at the start of every school year.

“The fair offers relatively cheaper prices and is an opportunity for parents who face difficulties sending their children to school or purchasing textbooks for them either because they are not easily reachable or are scarce in the market,” the organizer added.

After Yaounde, the second phase of the fair is expected to kick off in Douala on October 2 and round off on October 6, one day after the official start of the new school year.