The Members of Parliament of the Buea Urban and Rural constituencies, Honourables Malomba Essembe and Emilia Monowa Lifaka have organsied a prayer session for Cameroon against the COVID-19.

The prayer session that took place on Wednesday May 20 at the National Public Works School Annex, Buea, was aimed at praying for peace as well as imploring God’s guidance and protection of the nation’s leaders and citizens during this period marked by the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Men of God from the various denominations prayed for the country to remain united in the face of the global pandemic that is threatening the very existence of human beings.

They collectively challenged the elected officials as well as other politicians to ignore their differences and work together for the good of the masses. They equally stressed on the need for the population to continue respecting the barrier measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mounting the rostrum for the prayer of intercession, the Mayor of Buea Barrister David Mafany Namange re-echoed the call for all the nation’s forces to put aside their differences and work for the common good of the nation so that justice, peace, brotherliness, solidarity will reign all over the nation.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Buea Urban Constituency, Hon. Malomba Essembe praised government’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19. He however said, all the efforts should be accompanied by prayers for God’s intervention, reason why they brought the population together to collectively pray for God’s mercy on Cameroon.