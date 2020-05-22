Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Buea MPs pray for peace in Anglophne regions, end to Covid-19

Published on 22.05.2020 at 17h49 by JournalduCameroun

The Members of Parliament of the Buea Urban and Rural constituencies, Honourables Malomba Essembe and Emilia Monowa Lifaka have organsied a prayer session for Cameroon against the COVID-19.

The prayer session that took place on Wednesday May 20 at the National Public Works School Annex, Buea, was aimed at praying for peace as well as imploring God’s guidance and protection of the nation’s leaders and citizens during this period marked by the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Men of God from the various denominations prayed for the country to remain united in the face of the global pandemic that is threatening the very existence of human beings.

They collectively challenged the elected officials as well as other politicians to ignore their differences and work together for the good of the masses. They equally stressed on the need for the population to continue respecting the barrier measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mounting the rostrum for the prayer of intercession, the Mayor of Buea Barrister David Mafany Namange re-echoed the call for all the nation’s forces to put aside their differences and work for the common good of the nation so that justice, peace, brotherliness, solidarity will reign all over the nation.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Buea Urban Constituency, Hon. Malomba Essembe praised government’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19. He however said, all the efforts should be accompanied by prayers for God’s intervention, reason why they brought the population together to collectively pray for God’s mercy on Cameroon.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top