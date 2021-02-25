The National Civil Status Registration Office, BUNEC has kicked off its “Legal Identity For All” Program in the Far North Region.

The program which will run from February 22 to March 6 will enable BUNEC to collect valuable civil status registration data in some municipalities in the Far North Region, analyse before digitalising them.

Before kicking off the project last Monday, the team from the BUNEC head office had a meeting with the various officers in charge at the conference room of the BUNEC Regional Agency in Maroua. The preparatory meeting looked at the project in summary and difficulties that could be encountered on the field and how to go about them before teams could set out for work.

The project which is being carried out with the support of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP will run through eight councils in the region including those of Mokolo, Tokombere, Gazawa, Kaele, Touloum, Maroua I, Maroua II and the Maroua City Council.

Indeed, the objective of this activity is the collection, analysis and reclassification of civil status registers with a view to their digitization and indexing. It should be noted that the “Legal Identity for All”.

During the working session, the BUNEC General Management team and UNDP officials made a point to analyse the situation on the ground before the field trip; an opportunity which made it possible to present the working tools to all the actors present. They will all meet again on March 6 to analyse and draw conclusions on the data collected and how to proceed with the project.