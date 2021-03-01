› Personalities

Happening now

Cameroon:Business mogul, Monkam Pascal passes away

Published on 01.03.2021 at 13h45 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroonian business mogul, Pascal Monkam passed away on Saturday, February 27 at a hospital in South Africa, his family said.

Alain Christian Monkam, son of the deceased confirmed the information on Saturday morning via social media. The business magnet had been evacuated to South Africa recently where he had been receiving treatment but he finally gave up the ghost.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of Pascal Monkam in South Africa today (Saturday, February 27). We knew reports from doctors were not reassuring for the past days and have just been confirmed by the death. It is a great loss for the family and Cameroon,” he son said in a video widely relayed on social media.

At 91, Pascal Monkam quits the stage after implanting a chain of businesses both at home and abroad and his family has vowed to keep the flames of his legacy burning.

“It is now left for Cameroonians to follow the message of hard work he has been passing throughout his life and we promise to keep his legacy on,” his son said.

The son that the family will concert in the days ahead before a funeral programme will be made public.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top