Cameroon:CAF announces new broadcast agreement for CHAN 2020

The Confederation of African Football on Saturday, January 16, announced it had reached an agreement with the digital television operator StarTimes for the broadcast rights for the Total African Nations Championship, Cameroon 2020 (Total CHAN Cameroon 2020), scheduled from 16 January to 7 February 2021 in Cameroon.

As part of the agreement, the digital television operator will broadcast all 32 matches of the competition in Sub Sahara Africa.

According to the Confederation of African Football, the agreement reinforces CAF’s ambition to facilitate access for the largest number of football fans in Africa to images of its top competitions.

“We are delighted with this alliance with StarTimes, an internationally recognized group in the field of football broadcasting which enhances one of our most beautiful events, and brings together more and more public. Through this new partnership with a key player, we are expanding the audience of Total CHAN to make it an essential destination for football fans in Africa,” CAF Interim President Constant Omari said.