The President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor has unveiled his project for African football in the build up to the election at the helm of the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

He unveiled his project on Saturday, February 6 during a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Yaounde equally attending the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Unveiling his project, Augustin Senghor said his presidential bid is coming at a time when the Confederation of African Football is going through a very difficult period in terms of its evolution and needs strong reforms in order to keep the organization moving.

Among the reforms proposed by the Senegalese candidate in the overhaul and modernization of the statutes as well as internal regulations of CAF in order to meet the realities of modern day management and governance of football.

On the mid and long term, Augustin Senghor promised to promote and implant a sustainable, durable and horizontal development of football on the continental level which will be focused on the vertical progression of African teams and footballers at the international level. This ambition, he said will take shape within the next eight years if he is elected.

In the short and midterm, the candidate said Africa will be heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a brighter perspectives, a better organization with attractive, competitive and more representative of the continent.

In summary, Augustin Senghor said his program is based on four main actions and eleven key engagements which will change the face of African football.

It is now left to be seen if the football federations will give him the required votes when they meet on March 12 for the elections.

Senghor, alongside, Jacques Anouma (Cote d’Ivoire), Patrice Motsepe (South Africa), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) all had their candidacies validated last month and are now set to contest for the post of President next month.