Cameroon:Calm returns to Buea prison after protest by prisoners

Calm has returned to the Buea Central Prison after some inmats staged a protest on Tuesday in solidarity to their fellow detainees in Kondengui.

The prisoners, most of them arrested in connection to the crisis in the North West and South West regions were protesting against what the called illegal detention, sources say.

About 100 prisoners who were supposed to appear in court refused to show up in protest to lthe legall proceedings which they say are unfair.

Security forces had to fire shots in the air which caused panic in the clerks quarters neighbourhood but the situation returned to normal later in the evening.