Cameroon:CAMASEJ gets new chapter executives

At least three chapters of the Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, now have new executives following elections that were conducted last weekend.

Members of the Buea, Limbe and Yaounde chapters of CAMASEJ all went to the polls on Saturday, January 9 in separate exercises to pick their leaders for the next four years.

The day started on a tense note in Limbe where it was a highly contested affair for the CAMASEJ top job between Kuma Honoré Mbom, photojournalist and Solomon Agborem, editor at The Star Newspaper.

After accusations and counter accusations on the eligibility of voters, the exercise finally kicked off around midday with Kuma Honoré later carrying the day by 37 votes against 24.

In his acceptance speech, Kuma Honoré Mbom thanked all the members who turned out in their numbers to vote and pledged to unite all factions in order to get the chapter back stronger on its feet.

Next door in Buea, it was a rather calm and smooth atmosphere where incumbent chapter president, Isidore Abah was given another mandate by acclamation from the various members.

The new-old President call thanked members for the confidence bestowed on him but called for greater collaboration from them as well as among other chapters to make CAMASEJ stronger.

The election day rounded off in Yaounde where Eugene Ndi, Publisher of NewsWatch was overwhelmingly voted as new chatpter President after his opponent Samson Tabufor pulled out at the last minute of the vote. Eugene Ndi now takes over from Jude Viban who had been cumulating roles as national and chapter president.

Stepping into his new function, Eugene Ndi promised to revive the chapter which had gone into hibernation after the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Cameroon.

Elections are still to take place in the Douala and Kumba chapters while the Bamenda chapter had already renewed its executive last month with Elvis Ndi Tsembom taking over from Macmillan Ambe Awa.

The elections conducted recently come after a memo from the national bureau calling on various chapter executives whose mandate had come to an end to conduct elections in order to give a fresh impetus to the association.

Reacting to last weekend’s exercise, the National President of CAMASEJ, Jude Viban expressed satisfaction at the transparency witnessed in all the various chapters and looked forward for a better collaboration in the newly elected chapter executives.