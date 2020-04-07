Cameroon:CAMIFF monitoring Coronavirus situation

Organisers of the Cameroon International Film Festival, CAMIFF have reassured the public they are monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and will update the public when need be.

The festival is supposed to run from April 20-25 at the Mountain Hotel in Buea but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the cancellation of several events, including cultural events poses a big threat.

“As the situation with the COVID-19 continues to develop, is ready and standing by to support you. We have been carefully monitoing the information and guidelines being made available regarding the situation,” the organizers assured the public in a statement.

Last week, the government of Cameroon announced a fifteen-day extension on the measures to help prevent the COVID-19 which includes among others the restriction of gatherings. However, the CAMIFF falls well beyond the extension period meaning it could well go on if other measures are not put in place by then.

“To help fight the COVID-19 outbreak, we are following all government orders and mandates for your safety as well as that of our employees…if there are any delays or changes about CAMIFF 2020, we will update (the public) accordingly,” the organizers added.

Bar a change due to the COVID-19, the Cameroon International Film Festival is expected to return this year after a break last year due to the challenging situation at the time in the North West and South West Regions.