Cameroon:CAMTEL Unveils 2020 Strategic Vision

The Cameroon Telecommunications Network, CAMTEL has released its strategic roadmap for 2020 aimed at making the company more productive.

The plan was revealed on Friday, February 14 by the General Manager of the corporation Judith Yah Sunday Achidi as she received New Year wishes from staff and collaborators.

Unveiling the strategy, the General Manager of CAMTEL said 2020 will be focused on consolidating and xtending the achievements of the previous year.

For this to be possible, the telecommunications corporation will rely heavily on its finances, clients, their processing and the human resources available, the GM noted.

On finances, she said CAMTEL is projectting about FCFA 115,2 billion as revenue while hoping to adopt a measure to recoup about 95 percent of money owed the corporation.

As concerns clients, the corporation has taken the engagement to retain customer loyalty by 85 percent while satisfying at least 80 percent of the customers. The roadmap set the the Telecommunications Regulatory Agency will equally be strictly respected, The General Manager noted.

As concerns the human resources, the corporation has taken the engagement to boost personnel motivation by 25 percent, ensure assiduity and work presence by members of staff to over 95 percent and completely improve on their output.

If these in addition to the others are strictly implemented, then CAMTEL will be moving in the right path and respecting the directives handed to the top management by the Head of State through the Minister of Post and Telecommunications.

It was equally an opportunity to review the past year in which the CAMTEL based its actions on ‘Change Management’ and ‘Customer Centricity’ ; a vision that spans from 2019-2025 by which time CAMTEL looks to consolidate its position as the leader in digital transformation in Cameroon.