Renowned and outspoken prelate Christian Cardinal Tumi and the Fon of Nso, HRM Sem Mbinglo were kidnapped and later released on Thursday, November 5, sources have confirmed.

The two were reportedly kidnapped in Babessi, North West Region of Cameroon as Cardinal Tumi was accompanying the Fon back to Kumbo which he had left over a year ago.

Both men had heen received earlier in the day by the Sultan of the Bamouns Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya before leaving for the North West Region.

Reports gathered on the ground revealed, they were held by a certain “General Chaomao” who mounted a road block around Baba I before intercepting the prelate and the Fon, taking them to his camp. They armed took the Cardinal, who just celebrated his 90 birthday, the Fon, and 11 others who were part of the delegation, sources said.

They were released late in the evening as the continued their journey to Kumbo where the Fon is finally set to return to his palace after leaving last year.