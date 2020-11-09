Cameroon:Cardinal Tumi hospitalised after release from captivity

The Archbishop Emeritus of Douala, Christian Cardinal Tumi has been hospitalised at the Shisong health centre in Bui Division, North West Region of Cameroon.

The prelate is receiving the necessary care and treatment after he was released from captivity in Ngoketunjia on Friday, November 6. His health not in great danger according to close sources but routine checks have to be done to ensure he is in shape.

While in captivity, the prelate insisted to the armed separatists that he is not the mouth piece of the government and will continue to speak the truth to all parties concerned without fear because they are all seeking for peace.

“I will preach what is the truth, and pastoral conviction, biblical conviction. And for that, I will never. Nobody has the right to tell me to preach the contrary because I was called by God,” Cardinal Tumi said.