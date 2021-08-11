Cameroon:CEMAC countries look to harmonise higher education

The Ministers of Higher Education of the Central African sub region met over the weekend to discuss integrations and university cooperation in the sub region.

This was during the sectorial meeting that held on Friday, August 6, by videoconference presided over by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo.

During the session, the various ministers brainstormed on a common education system for all member countries.

They insisted on the professionalization of teaching, in accordance with the requirements of the Bachelors-Masters-Doctorate (LMD) system. In principle, the BMD promotes the concept of “one student, one job” at the end of their training, as well as the mobility of learners. However, in most CEMAC countries, it is still to effectively take shape, the Ministers regretted.

To this effect, the Council of Ministers of Higher Education expressed their commitment to align academic governance of CEMAC member countries with international standards.

This reflection marks a decisive step in the process of building the CEMAC space for higher education, scientific research and vocational training.

The advent of such a platform will allow learner-researchers to peacefully conduct their studies or training from one university town to another in the CEMAC zone, and above all to be operational in the job market.