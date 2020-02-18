Cameroon:CERAC crusades for drug free schools

The Circle of Friends of Cameroon, CERAC has urged youths to shun deviant behaviours and focus on their studies in order to become better citizens.

Members of CERAC made the call on Friday, February 14 during Educational talkd organised with students and youths at the Government High School Campo, Ocean Division-South Region.

The eductional talks brought together students from three intitutions in Campo who were urged to shun drugs whether in the school milieu or in their environment back at home.

Members of CERAC also took time to dish out lessons on sexual education as well as a talk on Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV/AIDS.

The students were also called upon to make proper use of the digital media and take precautio not to indulge into cyber criminality which is gainng grounds among the younger generation.The social media is good but should be used responsibly, the students were told.

The Head of the CERAC delegation Aissa Motaze stressed the importance the First Lady Chantal Biya accords to young Cameroonians and their education through her various programs.

« The First Lady recognises the place and importance of education in building a solid foundation of our society, » she said.

Thus, CERAC proceeded with the handing over of didactic materials to the schools, a special gift from the First Lady as a sign to show show her strong attachment to educational values.