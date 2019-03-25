Cameroon:Chadian Preesident calls for return of normalcy in Angloplone regions

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno has called for African states to work for a return to normalcy in the troubled Anglophone regions.

While chairing the 14 summit of African Heads of States and Governments of the CEMAC sub region in Ndjamena on Sunday, Idriss Deby called on his peers to help seek solutions to the crisis that has been rocking the country for close to three years now.

He stressed that stability in Cameroon is key for the sub region and it is in their interest to se that things return to normal in the Anglophone regions.

His call comes just days after the US Assistant Seecretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy called on the government of Camerooon to engage in dialogue as a way out of the crisis.