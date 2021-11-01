The Circle of Friends of Cameroon, CERAC has donated a consignment of medical items to some health facilities in the localities of Kette and Mbotoro localities, Kadey Division of the East Region of Cameroon.

The First Lady’s humanitarian outfit handed over the kits to the health facilities on Saturday, October 30 at the Kette ceremonial ground.

Representing the First Lady was the East Regional Coordinator, Mrs Solange LE who said the items will help provide proper health care to the community which hosts a huge number of refugees from neighbouring Central African Republic.

Equally, CERAC members also handed farm inputs about six Common Initiative Groups to help the community improve on their yields and boost their standard of living.

The locality of Kette hosts several refugees from neighbouring Central African Republic, as most of their children don’t have birth certificates and other identification documents.

It is in this that the CERAC delegation held educative talks with the local population on the importance of establishing birth registration documents for children.

In the presence of the Governor of the East Region, Gregoire Mvongo, members of government from the region, and elite who saluted the largess of Cameroon’s First Lady.