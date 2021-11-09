Cameroon:Choupo Moting ruled out of Malawi World Cup qualifier

Indomitable Lions captain, Eric Maxime Choupo Moting has been ruled out of next Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Malawi.

The Bayer n Munich forward is observing a seven-day quarantine period since last Saturday after coming in contact with a player who had returned a negative COVID-19 test.

However, according to information from the Lions’ den, measures have been taken with his club to ensure the player continues training while in isolation.

If he returns a negative test after the seven-day quarantine period , he could join the team for the November 16 clash against Cote d’Ivoire in Douala.

The Indomitable Lions need to take maximum points from the two games if they need to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.