Cameroon:Christians embark on lent period

Some Christians in Cameroon join their counterparts worldwide to begin commemorating the lent period which started yesterday with Ash Wednesday.

In Yaoundé, Catholic Christians started the period yesterday with Ash Wednesday mass atvarious parishes in the nation’s capital.

At the Yaounde Metropolitan Cathedral, mass held throughout the days with Christians streaming in to take the ash that ushers them into the lent period.

Reflections through the various masses were centred around the message of Pope Francis who has called on the on the faithful to “renew our faith, draw from the living waters of hope, and receive with open hearts the love of God.”

“This Lenten journey… is even now illumined by the light of the resurrection, which inspires the thoughts, attitudes and decisions of the followers of Jesus,” Pope Francis said in his message.

The lent period is marked by fasting, prayers, and almsgiving as Christians remember the sufferings of Jesus Christ right up to his death and resurrection.

In his homily, the Archbishop of Yaounde, Mgr Jean Mbarga called on Catholic faithful to live a sincere life build on faith, hope and charity.

He said through fasting and prayers the faithful should work for peace in Cameroon by following the path traced by Jesus Christ.

There were also church services to mark the start of the lent period at the Presbyterian Church in Bastos as well as other worship houses.