Cameroon:Civic and patriotic holiday paves way for new school year

This year’s edition of the Youth and Patriotic Holiday campaign has rounded off with the call for youth harness their energy and focus on the new academic year that starts on September 6.

The call was made by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Monouna Foutsou last Saturday, August 28 in Bangangte while chairing the closing ceremony of the exercise.

Bidding farewell to the youth as they prepare to embark on the new school year, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education praised them for being exemplary during the campaigns that lasted for about a month.

“This activity comes within the framework of our missions of supervision of the Youth during the holidays to make them adopt more civic and patriotic behaviours. We hope they take this attitude into the new school year and be examplary among their peers,” the Minister said.

Before Bangangte, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education was in Bafoussam where he took part in a ceremony to offer didactic materials to children in the town especially IDPs who are about returning to school.

The items were donated by elite of the region, Honourable Fotsing Fotso who said it is in response to the needs expressed by the beneficiaries to her foundation.