Cameroon:Civilians arrested as security forces raid Buea in search of Ambazonia fighters

Scores of persons were arrested on Monday April 15 in the Mile 16 Bolifamba neighbourhood in Buea South West region of Cameroon as security forces combed the area in search of armed separatist fighters.

A source lin Mile 16 said security forces stormed the area early in the morning searching houses as well as checking idetification cards before taking some civilians away.

Most of those arrested were taken to the Buea Central Police station though no formal charges have been brought before them.

Security forces have regularly raided the Mile 16 neighbourhood in search of separatist fighters, accusing civilians of not denouncing their hideouts in the neighbourhood.