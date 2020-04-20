Cameroon:Construction Works Resume At Buea Co-Cathedral

Work has finally resumed at the Buea co-Cathedral as the project now sees a new phase into its completion.

Launched some ten years ago, the Buea co-cathedral project which was supposed to have been completed five years ago, according to the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea Michael Bibi, has suffered several setbacks.

Allegations of financial mismanagement and contractors delaying or not delivering on time have left the project stagnating much to the disappointment of some Christians in the Diocese.

However, the arrival of His Lordship Micahel Bibi in the Diocese in January has helped re-launch the project with the various parishes that make up the Diocese sending in their contributions as work resumes.

Celebrating his first mass at the uncompleted co-Cathedral building, the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea, His Lordship Michael Bibi called on the Christians not to look back at issues that held the project down but should look ahead in hope.

He however warned he will be very strict with all those given tasks to perform this time around and stressed accountability will be the watch word as he eyes a rapid completion of the project.

The co-Cathedral is just one among the several projects embarked upon by Bishop Michael Bibi since arriving Buea in January.

In an exclusive interview with Cameroon Insider, the prelate talks about life in his new surrounding, the challenges ahead of him and even looks at possibilities of the effective resumption next academic year of schools that had been shut down as a result of the situation in the North West and South West Regions.