The North West Region has intensified the fight against the COVID-19 with the erection of a screening post at Matazem, Santa sub division, entrance of the region.

So far, the North West Region has recorded 20 cases and fourth deaths with over half of such cases coming in from other regions.

It is to stop the upsurge in figures that the Regional Delegation of Public Health in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross decided to erect the makeshift post.

Passengers entering the region are all expected to stop by, get their body temperatures checked, wash their hands before being handed personal preventive equipment to help them avoid the spread of the virus.

At least ten health workers have been posted permanently to the site with an estimated 3.000 passengers screened per day.

The Regional Delegate of Public Health of the North West Region, Dr Kingsley Che Nsoh went down to the site at the weekend to ensure the checks are effective.

Dr. Nsoh urged the urged all those who were making the journey into the region to ensure the respect all the preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

He called on them to contact the medical services put at their disposal in case of any suspected case in their neighbourhoods. Another screening point is set to go operational in Widikum in the days ahead.