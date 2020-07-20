Cameroon:Coronavirus specialised centres all go operational in Douala

The fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon has been boosted as the isolation units and specialised centres have all gone operational.

The isolation units were visited on Thursday, July 16 by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Health in charge of Epidemics and Pandemics, Alim Hayatou who expressed satisfaction at the quality of works.

Alim Hayatou’s first stop in Douala was at the newly constructed isolation unit of the Laquintinie Hospital which has a capacity of 21 beds with four beds conceived for intensive care.

“This centre responds to international standards as far as the management of COVID-19 patients is concerned,” disclosed Gerard Muluem, engineer at the company in charge of construction works.

Alim Hayatou then proceeded to the Mbappe Leppe stadium where works have been completed for the specialized centre to host COVID-19 patients.

The centre contains 184 beds for patients as the Secretary of State watched health workers demonstrate the various stages involved in giving proper care to COVID-19 patients. The centre is divided into blocs with a ventilation system for patients who need to be put under oxygen.

The tour of the isolation units was completed at the Yassa Specialised Centre which had gone operational since last month and already hosts 11 patients.

The centre has 350 beds with enough space for consultation and laboratories for health workers to carry out their analyses.

During the evaluation meeting, it was revealed that the Littoral Region has so far recorded at least 2933 cases among them 176 health workers, 2381 recoveries and 96 deaths.