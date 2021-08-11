Cameroon:Coronavirus vaccination heroes get accolades

Some structures as well as health workers involved in the fight against the COVID-19 have been rewarded for their actions especially in the domain of vaccination.

They were rewardedlast week during the first edition of the Immunization Champion Award organised by the Ministry of Public Health.

Presiding over the award ceremony, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, Professor Louis Richard Njock said it is to recognize the considerable efforts made by natural or legal persons to improve health in communities through immunization.

“This award honours those who have been examplary and go the extra mile to reinforce vaccination in communities during this difficult health context,” Professor Njock said.

Thus, the laureates were chosen on the basis of leadership, collaboration, innovation and advocacy, the jury of the awards said.

The beneficiaries of the first edition of these awards were equally selected on the basis of their contribution to the promotion of immunization through advocacy, development and implementation of strategies, the introduction of new vaccines in immunization routine, support for strengthening human resources, strengthening the supply chain, etc.

Among the structures to bag home awards on the day were: NITAG, SOCAPED, ACAFEM, WHO, UNICEF, FAMILY CLUB, SDV, PEV, Regional Delegate for Public Health of the ‘East, GTR PEV Coordinator for the Bertoua Center and CVI. The awarding of awards to these different actors / structures was accompanied by multifaceted support.

This celebration of immunization workers is part of the commemoration of World Immunization Week, held from April 24 to 30, 2021.