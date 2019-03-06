Cameroon:CPDM mobilises workforce in Menoua for upcoming elections

During a working session organized Sunday March 3 in Dschang and chaired by the Secretary General of the CPDM central committee Jean Nkuete, a strategy was elaborated to ensure landslide victory.

Assessing the 2018 Presidential elections and fine-tuning a strategy for the 2019 Legislative and Municipal election in Cameroon was the main topic of the day.

“During the same elections in 2013, the CPDM won the 6 municipalities and the 5 parliamentary seats represented in the Menoua Department and has to do even better in the upcoming elections” Hammered Jean Nkuete.

To make this possible, Menoua CPDM members all concluded amongst others to continue with the door-to-door policy so as to convince the population to register on voter’s lists and present President Biya’s programme of Great opportunities.

Besides that, members of the Permanent delegation of the CPDM central committee of the Menoua led by Jean-Pierre Fogui and other members present took turns to clear off any doubt as concerned the 2018 Presidential elections.