At least 16 detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party appear today at the Magistrate’s Court in Ekounou to answer charges brought before them in connection to the Kondengui prison riots.

Amongst the 16 detainees expected to appear in court is the Vice President of the CRM Mamadou Mota whom the party say was seriously molested by security forces in the aftermath of the riots.

The sixteen detainees expected to appear in court are accused amonst others of attempting to escape from jail and massive destruction of property.

Below is a list of the 16 detained expected to appear in court

– Mamadou Mota

– Siewe Éric

-Nana Serge

– Ngono Modeste

– Momo Brice

– Fouelefack Christian

– Kouam Team Guy

– Toukam Pascal

– Foualeng Fotso

– Dongmo Ajouatsa

– Fouleu Serge

– Siewe Wilfried

– Yemga Serge

– Mutangha Sylvanus

– Chatchua Christophe

– Wafo Jasmin