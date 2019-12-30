The Editor in Chief of CRTV News, Bennen Buma Gana cheated death at the weekend after a ghastly motor accident along the Ngaoundere Tignere road on Friday.

The journalist however lost his wife, Buma née Bongo Basame to the cold hands of death.

The accident coccured around Likok few kilometres from Tignere as he missed a bridge at a blind end before his vehicle tumbled into a river.

The journalist succeeded to pull his wife out of the vehicle which had partially drowned in water but she unfortunately gave up the ghost before they could arrive the hospital.

The mortal remains of Buma née Bongo Basame were transported to Yaounde where they were preserved at the mortuary of the Yaounde Central Hospital on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile Bennen Buma Gana was hospitalised at the Yaounde Emergency Centre, CURY where several tests were conducted while he receives a psychological follow up.