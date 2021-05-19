Customs officers in Mamfe, South West Region of Cameroon has seized at least 9,200 bottles of beer destined for the Cameroonian market.

The bottles were seized last Saturday, May 15 as they were smuggled in from neighbouring Nigeria. The consignment was made up of of 9,200 bottles of Guinness contained in 400 boxes, including 300 boxes of 33cl and 100 60cl cartons.

This large stock of drink was intended to supply the Cameroonian market through illegal channels. This even though the product had not undergone verification of the standard and quality as provided for by Cameroonian regulations.

In a related development, custom officers also seized a large consignment of liquours at the Ambam checkpoint on the night of Sunday May 16 breaking May 17.

Also, on the morning of Sunday, May 16, 2021, the Ebolowa Mobile Brigade (South) also got hold of 96 cartons of “Perlado” brand wines and 120 bottles of smuggled and unstamped “Grants” whiskey.