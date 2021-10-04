› Life

Cameroon:Deceased CRTV journalist laid to rest

Published on 04.10.2021 at 15h29 by JournalduCameroun

Quinta-Belle Keale, news anchor at the National Station of the CRTV who passed away on September 13 has been laid to rest.

She was interred at her family residence in the Nkolmesseng neighbourhood in Yaounde after a brief solemn ceremony.

A gloomy day for family members, friends and colleagues started at the morgue of the Yaounde Mother and Child Care hospital before a stop at the National Station for colleagues to pay their last homage.

The casket was later transferred to the family residence in Nkolmesseng for eulogies from family members, friends and colleagues.  After church service, it was time to bid farewell to Quinta-Belle and her golden voice as she was interred in the family compound.

Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

