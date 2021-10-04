Cameroon:Deceased CRTV journalist laid to rest

Quinta-Belle Keale, news anchor at the National Station of the CRTV who passed away on September 13 has been laid to rest.

She was interred at her family residence in the Nkolmesseng neighbourhood in Yaounde after a brief solemn ceremony.

A gloomy day for family members, friends and colleagues started at the morgue of the Yaounde Mother and Child Care hospital before a stop at the National Station for colleagues to pay their last homage.

The casket was later transferred to the family residence in Nkolmesseng for eulogies from family members, friends and colleagues. After church service, it was time to bid farewell to Quinta-Belle and her golden voice as she was interred in the family compound.