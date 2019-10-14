The detained leader of the Ambazonia separatist movement Julius Ayuk Tabe has rubbished the resolutions arrived at during the Major National Dialogue.

Speaking to pan African Magazine, Jeune Afrique, Julius Ayuk Tabe said the Major National Dialogue was a meeting to solve Cameroonian problems and not that of the breakaway state, Ambazonia, which he declared in 2017.

“Paul Biya does not have the power to determine the fate of Ambazonia,” Julius Ayuk Tabe said as he continues to insist only an international mediation can solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Julius Ayuk Tabe says he is unmoved by the release of 333 Anglophone detainees by the Head of State as he says all Anglophone detainees in jails all over the national territory should be released.

He however applauded the release of Maurice Kamto and other supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and said the government of Cameroon violated the law by arresting and jailing them.