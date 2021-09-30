The Senior Divisional Officer of Donga Mantung, Simon Nkwenti Ndoh has banned all public gatherings in his area of jurisdiction until after October 1.

In a release signed on September 28, the SDO said all undeclared meetings and public manifestations are prohibited in the division till further notice.

He called on the respective divisional officers to ensure the measure applies in their areas and called on forces of law and order for strict implementation.

The decision comes as separatists in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon prepare to celebrate their “independence day” on October 1 in remembrance of the day the former British Southern Cameroons gained its independence by joining La République du Cameroun.