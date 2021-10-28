Cameroon:Douala General Hospital gets boost in fight against cancer

The Douala General Hospital has taken a bold step to boost its radiotherapy department with the acquisition of a new radioactive kit to improve on the care provided to patients.

The radioactive Cobalt 60, it is hoped, will provide a quick solution to the problems faced by cancer patients at the health facility.

“After long months of waiting, the source is finally available and ready to be used by cancer patients,” said Dr Henri Luma, Director General of the Douala General Hospital, during a press briefing.

To him, the new radioactive source Cobalt 60 has effectively entered into use and no cancer patient can complain again.. “It will ultimately optimize the treatment time of patients, thus we will be able to take care of 120 patients per day instead of 30. This acquisition makes the General Hospital the only public hospital in the sub-region to be able to take care of patients with such speed, »Dr Henri Luma noted.

The acquisition of the kit has been hailed by cancer patients who hope will improve on their condition.

“With the arrival of the new kit, we are especially moved about the other patients who will come to this health facility for treatment,” said Bertine Guidioum, Regional President of the Association Tous contre le Cancer in the Littoral region.

The patients have equally hailed the cost of treatment which has been set at FCFA 50,000 instead of the previous exorbitant sums.

“The real cost of radiotherapy is 240,000Fcfa, because of other subsidies, our hospital has lowered it to 140,000Fcfa, in 2019, the Ministry of Public Health gave us 80 million to treat 400 patients due to 50 000Fcfa; this year, it gave 40 million for 200 patients ”, explained Dr Henri Luma.

Thus, the State has allocated two grants to the Douala General Hospital, thereby reducing the price of radiotherapy treatment from 180,000Fcfa to 50,000Fcfa for 600 patients; or around 80% of the processing costs borne by the State.