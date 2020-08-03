Cameroon:Dozens killed in Boko Haram attack in F/N Region

At least 18 civilians have been killed in an attacked carried out by suspected Boko Haram militants in Nguetchewe, a village in the Mayo Tsanaga Division, Far North Region of Cameroon.

According to local sources, the armed fighters attacked the village around 11pm on Saturday August 1, razing several houses and killing people before the intervention of gendarmes pushed them away.

At least 11 persons who were equally injured following the attack were rushed to the Koza district hospital.

Sources add that the assailants were trying to launch an attack on the Ngwetchewe Catholic church where they kidnapped a French priest Georges Vandenbeusch and other religious in 2013, but were stopped in their move by defence and security forces.

Most of those killed during the attack were burried by locals on Sunday. However, the government is yet to release a statement on the incident.