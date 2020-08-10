Cameroon:Dozens perish in road accident in West Region

At least twelve persons have perished following a fatal accident that occured at the Bafoussam Foumban road early on Sunday, August 9.

According to local sources, the vehicle was overloaded with almost 100 passengers who were heading to their various farm that early morning.

Unfortunately, the vehicle failed to properly negotiate a bend around before tumbling off the road leding to at least 12 persons dead (9 women and three men).

Fifty four persons persons who were injured were rushed to health centres in Bafoussam and Foumbot respectively.