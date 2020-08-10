Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Dozens perish in road accident in West Region

Published on 10.08.2020 at 04h42 by JournalduCameroun

At least twelve persons have perished following a fatal accident that occured at the Bafoussam Foumban road early on Sunday, August 9.

According to local sources, the vehicle  was overloaded with almost 100 passengers who were heading to their various farm that early morning.

Unfortunately, the vehicle failed to properly negotiate a bend around before tumbling off the road leding to at least 12 persons dead (9 women and three men).

Fifty four persons persons who were injured were rushed to health centres in Bafoussam and Foumbot respectively.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top