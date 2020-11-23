Life › Human interest

Cameroon:Eight arrested for drug trafficking, consumption in Yaounde

Published on 23.11.2020 at 14h36 by JournalduCameroun

At least eight persons persons suspected of drug trafficking have been arrested and detained by the National Gendarmerie in Yaounde.

They were arrested in the Nlongkak neighbourhood in Yaounde on Wednesday, November 18 by elements of the National Gendarmerie during a raid at night.

Tipped of regular drug dealings, elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade stormed a hideout at the “derrière pharmacie de lumière rond-point Nlongkak”, noted for delinquent nocturnal activities. Among the eight persons arrested was a suspected drug dealer and seven other consumers and clients, among them a university student.

The operation equally led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine of about 150 grams, hundreds of cannabis wraps, syringes, smoking pipes, and an amount of money resulting from the sale of these psychotropic substances. Investigations continue to track down other members of the cartel who are on the run.

Last week’s operation is the latest operation in a series of crackdowns on suspected drug dealers in the city of Yaounde. Last month, a consignment of marijuana from the West region destined for markets in Yaounde was intercepted by elements of the National Gendarmerie with the suspects immediately arrested and detained.

