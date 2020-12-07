The Elections management body, Elecam has hailed the conduct of Sunday’s first ever Regional Elections in the country, describing it as a major success.

About 10 236 municipal councillors and 14 002 traditional rulers, members of the electoral colleges, were called upon to vote nine hundred (900) first Regional Councillors in Cameroon’s first-ever Regional Elections on Sunday.

The first, that is municipal councillors were to vote seven hundred (700) divisional delegates, while the latter, traditional rulers, were to elect two hundred (200) representatives of the traditional chiefdoms.

At the close of the polls, the elections management body, Elecam said the vote had gone on hitch-free with various local polling stations counting the votes which will later be forwarded to the different regional supervisory commissions.

Speaking at the close of the polls, the Director General of Elecam, Erik Essousse Egbe satisfactorily appreciated the conduct of the polls as he congratulated all actors and stakeholders.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my satisfaction for th successful material organisation of this election. In this regard, I wish to congratulate the entire staff of Elections Cameroon and all its members of the electoral board who mobilised as usual to meet the challenge of this organisation, in view of completing the decentralisation process through the putting in place of regional councils and regional executives,” Erik Essousse Egbe said.