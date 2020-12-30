Life › Human interest

Cameroon:Eleven perons arrested for illicit drug sales

Published on 30.12.2020 at 13h20 by JournalduCameroun

Efforts-are-being-stepped-up-to-get-children-off-the-streets-of-Yaounde (c) copyright

At least eleven persons suspected of trafficking drugs in the city of Yaounde have been arrested and detained by elements of the National Gendarmerie.

They were arrested on Wednesday, December 23 at the Tongolo neighbourhood by elements of the Etoudi Gendarmerie Brigade.

The gandarmes first arrested three drug dealers and seized several wraps of cannabis as well as money allegedly made from the sale of psychotropic substances. Further investigations led to the gendarmes arresting eight other persons in Etoudi who were involved in the sale of illicit drugs and pharmaceutical products. Investigation is going on at the Etoudi Gendarmerie Brigade.

