Cameroon:Elimbi Lobe launches campaign in Douala

The Cameroon Ecological Movement also launched campaigns in Douala on Saturday with its candidate for Wouri Centre Abel Elimbi Lobe holding a rally in Nkongmondo, Bonapriso.

Launching the campaign in Douala on Saturday Abel Elimbi Lobe called on the population to give him their vote in order to transform the Wouri Centre constituency (Manoka and Douala I) into a real urban area it deserves to be.

He said if elected, he will push for the democratisation of the of the City Council with 80 percent of the grand counsellors originating from the Region while the other 20 percent will represent the sociological component of the city.

He promised that once voted into parliament, he will push for the diaspora to be represented at the National Assembly to give them a sense of belonging.

Above all, Abel Elimbi Lobe said he will stand for the core values of the Cameroon Ecological Movement that decided to invest him, notably pushing for a law in parliament that will end the proliferation of non biodegradable plastics.