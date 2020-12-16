Cameroon:ENAM marticulates over 500 new students

Newly admitted trainees of the National Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy, ENAM have been called upon to be resilient as they embark on their academic journey which leads them into the public service.

The call was made by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE on Tuesday, December 15 while presiding over the official launching ceremony of the 2020-2021 academic year of the institution which took place at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The new batch comprised of 502 nationals and 72 foreigners are embarking on a new academic journey after returning from a 45-day military service in Ngaoundal, Adamawa Region.

They were christened the batch of “Resilience” and presented to the public during a matriculation ceremony attended by top dignitaries.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Minister of the Public Service, Joseph LE exhorted the newly admitted trainees to stand out with exemplary behaviours, self-sacrifice, dedication and discipline throughout their academic and professional career.

He equally urged them to demonstrate respect, tolerance, and humility among themselves stressing they should be a representation of unity in diversity.

He stressed that at ENAM, “there is neither Francophone nor Anglophone but a large single and united family.”

On his part, the Director General of ENAM, Bertrand Pierre Sombou Angoula congratulated the trainees for brilliantly making it into the institution but warned them to fasten their seat belts because they will need to be resilient to complete the journey ahead of them.

He hoped the trainees will mirror a perfect representation of the modern day state agent who can provide innovative solutions to problems faced by public service users.