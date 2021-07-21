Cameroon:Essoka Corporation rolls out cybersecurity training programme

One of Cameroon’s leading security structure, Essoka Security Corporation has rolled out its newly created programme to train provide adequate cybersecurity solutions.

The programme was unveiled by the Managing Director of Essoka Corporation, Nsoh Joseph Musongong at a press conference in Yaounde on Wednesday, July 21.

The “Essoka Cybersecurity Division” (ECSD) an EC-Council Accredited Training and Proctor (Exam) Center and an International Security Institution and Service Provider with quality and professional soultions to the avalanche of security threats across the world and particularly Cameroon, Mr. Nsoh said.

He added that Cameroon’s cyberspace cannot be secured without Cameroonian solutions reason why ECSD has been conceived to plough that gap.

“Before today, it was my idea, but by putting out to the public, it become our issue…we need to brave it and contribute in our own little way in securing our space and actions in the cyberspace,” he said.

“We have a foundation that as a company, requires to have to offer Cybersecurity services…that foundation is to first be able to offer licenced Cybersecurity trainings and be able to offer licenced exams from within the institution itself, not that we offer trainings and exams are taken elsewhere,” he added.

In the same light, Achu Gustav, one of the cybersecurity experts at ECSD said the constraints imposed by digital era makes it imperative for the tailor-made solutions they are providing.

To give more visibility to the product in the market, the Essoka Corporation struck a deal with film maker, Stephanie Tum who was unveiled as Brand Ambassador.

“I would use all the opportunities available and my social media handles to carry the news far and wide. I shall visit students in schools, organise community outreaches to sensitize the public on the challenges of Cybersecurity and the available solutions from the Essoka Cybersecurity Division,” Stephanie Tum said.